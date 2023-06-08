EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Pigeon Township Trustee Mariama Wilson is resigning amid conspiracy allegations.

According to a letter provided to Eyewitness News, her last day in office will be June 30.

This comes as she finds herself in a legal battle after federal authorities accused her of conspiring in an illegal kickback scheme.

Prosecutors say she agreed to hire a contractor to do work for the township and created fake invoices with inflated prices. The contractor is accused of giving part of the money back to Wilson as part of the scheme.

One of the alleged co-conspirators, Terrance Hardiman, pleaded guilty last month to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of money laundering as part of a plea deal.