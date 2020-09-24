Pike Central High School cancels football game due to COVID case

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Pike Central High School’s football game scheduled for Friday is now canceled due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The high school’s athletic department tells Eyewitness News, due to a positive case of COVID-19 on the football team and contract tracing, Pike Central will not play its game against North Knox High School.

This is a developing story.

