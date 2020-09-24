Pike Central High School cancels football game due to COVID case

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Pike Central vs Bosse Highlights_22239582

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Pike Central High School’s football game scheduled for Friday is now canceled due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The high school’s athletic department tells Eyewitness News, due to a positive case of COVID-19 on the football team and contract tracing, Pike Central will not play its game against North Knox High School.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 23, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories