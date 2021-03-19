Pike County church coming together amid COVID-19, loss

VELPEN, Ind. (WEHT)- Since the first COVID-19 death was reported in the Tri-State nearly a year ago, nearly 1,500 Tri-Staters have lost their lives to the virus.

In October, members of Cup Creek General Baptist Church lost a friend and pastor when pastor Jeff Crowe died of the disease at the age of 57. Months later, things might finally be getting back to normal, or at least the new normal, at the Pike County church.

Melissa Stieneker says Crowe was an enormous, positive presence for anyone who knew him, adding Crowe talked about the word of God and the impact it could have on people’s lives. Stieneker also says knowing Crowe is in “a new body and not in any pain” has helped her grieve.

Stieneker remembered Crowe saying that “when God is through with us, we go home and it’s going to be a great reunion,” noting that Crowe is now reunited with his father, who died months before him.

Lowell Thomas says that Crowe’s spirit lives on because “he was a good teacher.’ Rich Russell, Crowe’s former assistant pastor, has taken over the lead role at Cup Creek General Baptist Church and he says he still feels Crowe’s presence at the church. Russell notes that he still sees shirts with Crowe’s saying “suck it up, buttercup” at the church and says Crowe is still guiding him along.

Crowe left behind a wife, children, grandchildren, and an enduring legacy at Cup Creek General Baptist Church.

(This story was originally published on March 19, 2021)