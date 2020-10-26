Pike County pastor dies from COVID-19

PIKE CO, Ind (WEHT) A vigil at Deaconess Gateway Hospital was held Saturday night for Pastor Jeff Crowe, who had been battling COVID-19 at the hospital. Crowe had been hospitalized since September 28.

Jon Hemmer from Cup Creek General Baptist Church has sadly informed us that Pastor Jeff passed away Monday afternoon. Hemmer said, “Our prayers are answered, not in the manner we hoped for, but he is resting in the arms of God.”

(This story was originally published on October 26, 2020)

