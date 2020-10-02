Pike County reports 45 new COVID-19 cases

PIKE CO., Ind. (WEHT)- The Pike County Health Department confirmed 45 new COVID-19 cases in the county, including several cases at a long-term care facility.
The health department adds that of the 219 total cases, 83 remain active. The 45 new cases reported Thursday are a record high for Pike County, which previously had a single-day high of 11 cases on September 27.
For the week, Pike County has 58 new cases.
(This story was originally published on Oct. 1, 2020)
