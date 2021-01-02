Pike County schools to start the new year remotely

PIKE CO, Ind (WEHT) With the county designation on the state COVID-19 map changing from orange to red Wednesday, Pike County Schools will implement remote learning from January 4 through January 13 for all grade levels. They plan to resume a regular schedule January 14, with all students in attendance.

Food service will still be available for pick up during this time. Orders can be placed on Monday and Thursday between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. The food can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on those days.

PES cafeteria – 812-441-4032

WES cafeteria – 812-441-4031

PC cafeteria – 812-441-4029

Director of Food Services – 812-441-4030

Parents of Winslow Elementary students can pick up Chromebooks and other school supplies Monday and Tuesday from noon until 5 p.m. No one will be allowed in the building, but staff will be there to help everyone.

Supplies and Chromebooks can be picked up from Pike Central Middle School and Pike Central High School on Monday and Tuesday from noon until 3 p.m.