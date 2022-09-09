Pike County

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
80°
Evansville
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Road to Recovery
Crime
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Politics from The Hill
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Western Kentucky tornado recovery: nine months later
Video
Top Stories
US 231 interchange light project to be delayed
Home Team Friday Week 4 Games and Scores
Reentry Success Program graduates five
Henderson man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Friday Night Matchups
Indy Blitz
Bear Blitz
Top Stories
Obama tells Harvard team, basketball was about more …
Top Stories
Dixon still in IndyCar title fight despite Indy 500 …
Casper Ruud wins 55-shot point to reach US Open semifinals
Home Team Friday Week 4 Games and Scores
Rams need improvement everywhere after blowout loss …
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Tracking the Tropics
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Jim Hunter Movie Reviews
Through Your Lens 2022
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
Truck Driver Appreciation Week
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Joe’s Kitchen
BestReviews Daily Deals
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Medical Minute
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Power Swabs (9/09/22)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Jeremy Lewis – TWSS (9/09/22)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Fall Garden – Larry Caplan …
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daisy’s Pet Playground …
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Moneywise (9/07/22)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Boo at the Zoo (9/07/22)
Video
Contests
Fight The Bite Sweepstakes Presented by Action Pest Control
Big Sandy Home Furnishings Pro Football Challenge
Pixel Palace Sweepstakes
Hoosier Lottery Jumbo Fun Sweepstakes
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Half off Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Tristate Job Fair
Tristate Job Listings
Search
Please enter a search term.
Pike County
Driver arrested for OWI in school zone
Top Pike County Headlines
Quick Links
Evansville
Henderson
Owensboro
September 09 2022 07:00 pm
Latest Video
Charges dropped against second suspect in shooting …
King Charles III’s Address
Queen Elizabeth II’s Remembrance Service
Skeeter Meter for Friday
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT for Friday September 9
Ron’s Wetter & More Humid Weekend Forecast
More Videos
Trending Stories
Henderson man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges
Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified
Charges dropped against second suspect in shooting …
6 Ind. elected officials on Oath Keeper list: report
PD: Woman at Wal-Mart self-checkout scans fake barcodes