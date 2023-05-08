HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with Winslow Parks and Recreation have released sign-up forms for the 2nd Annual 5K at Winslow Park.

Officials say the event will be on June 10 at 8 a.m. Officials invite people to come run the 5K or do a family fun walk for a mile. Event organizers say people could also get a shirt if they register for the event by May 27.

(Courtesy: Winslow Parks and Recreation)

Officials say on Race Day, the table will open at 7 a.m. The event will start at 8 a.m. for runners and 8:15 a.m. for the family one mile. Officials say an award will be given to the top male and top female.

Winslow Parks and Recreation says people can also pick a form up at Winslow’s Town Hall. People can download the 5K registration form below.