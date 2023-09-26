HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A plea agreement was accepted in Pike Circuit Court where defendant Christy Aufdermorte will avoid jail in exchange for two and a half years of probation.

Aufdermorte, 44, was charged with Cruelty to an Animal after being accused of abusing animals at her dog grooming business in Petersburg.

Eyewitness News previously reported court documents showed Aufdermorte had used the alias “Carrie Russell” and had a warrant in Texas and criminal arrests in California.

Aufdermorte was accused of strangling dogs and beating them with clippers. An affidavit stated Aufdermorte admitted to using a “noose to secure dogs to a bathing table.”

The plea agreement states Aufdermorte is not permitted to operate or work in any business in the care or handling of any animals, and she must not possess, attempt to possess or care for any animal for the duration of her probation.