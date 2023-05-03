HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Deaconess will be having screening mammograms on the go in Petersburg.

Officials say mammograms are covered by most health plans, and ask for people to verify that Deaconess is an in-network provider with their insurance carrier.

Deaconess says people may be eligible for financial assistance if they have no insurance. Officials request for people to please bring their ID and insurance card to their appointment.

Deaconess’s Mobile Breast Center will be at Deaconess Clinic Petersburg from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Central Time. The 2023 dates for the rest of the year will be:

May 10, 26 September 6, 21 June 14, 29 October 5,18 July 12, 27 November 1, 29 August 9, 24 December 14, 27

Deaconess says for people to schedule their mammogram by calling 812-450-6266. For more information please go to this page.