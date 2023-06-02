HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Pike County Chamber of Commerce is wanting people to come out and “clog the Patoka.”

Officials say 2023’s Clog The Patoka will take place on June 10. Officials say they are moving the event earlier in the season in an attempt to have improved river depths compared to recent years.

The chamber says the event logistics will be similar to previous events including free shuttle services from the take out to the put in so people don’t have to worry about the typical issues of paddling a river and figuring out how to get back and forth.

Officials say this is a seven mile float from The Survant Ramp to Winslow. There will be a kayak rental service available that day, and people are encouraged to reserve a kayak if they don’t have a kayak of their own.