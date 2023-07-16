PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Located on a former Boy Scout reservation, Old Ben Aqua Park officially opened Sunday afternoon.

Officials say they hope to draw county visitors and even its residents to visit the park, as it is home to several interactive bridges, tunnels and slides.

They anticipate those visiting the Prides Creek Campground to come and enjoy themselves at Old Ben.

“It’s really going to help our teenage-aged range,” said Jill Hyneman, who serves as the Pike County Chamber of Commerce’s executive director. “We don’t have a ton here for teenagers, and I’ve had my kids out here on the obstacle course — and they loved it. I — myself — have been out there, and it was fun.

“But, really, it’s an activity, so they’re not out there on their phones. They’re actually doing something.”

Clint Swisher — the park’s owner — says the development is just one step in a larger concept to bring more outdoor amenities to the property.

Swisher had previously owned the Jellystone Park location on Lake Monroe in Bloomington.

He wishes to have all moving parts on the property finalized by 2025.

“But until then, we’ll have the aqua park going,” Swisher said. “Next year we’ll have zip-lining, so you can come out here and do both in one day. Then we’ll have the event center and wedding venue coming up.”

Throughout Sunday afternoon, visitors of all ages took advantage of the other activities, including playing cornhole, sand volleyball and visiting the above-ground splash pad.

Swisher says his vision for Old Ben and what amenities to build came naturally.

“This is a blank canvas, if you want to say that. We’ve picked out a great area for the zip-lining. We’re going to incorporate the archery range that was here and the rifle range. We’re going to be doing BBs for the kids,” Swisher said. “As soon as we came here and looked for the first time, we were — in our heads — knowing exactly where everything was going to go.”

The park will be open Thursdays through Sundays from now until Labor Day weekend.