PIKE CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Wagner’s mother, Elane Garcia, along with two other volunteers, searched for any clues about Andi Wagner’s disappearance Sunday.

Garcia says, “Most importantly I want to find her. Does it scare me? Yes it does. It scares me to death, but it has to be done.”

The group says it received two tips around 1 p.m. Saturday, leading them to a property in Pike County. One of the volunteers who traveled from Illinois brought in a cadaver dog named Rex to assist the search, and says he was personally asked to join. He says he is looking for resolution.

Ronnie, who is one of the volunteers, says, “I’m pretty honored that I was even asked to be, you know, part of it, and if we can bring her home it would – it would be amazing.”

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, no trace of Wagner was reported. Meanwhile, Garcia says she noticed on Saturday night that about eighty percent of fliers they placed around Oakland City had been taken down. She says she doesn’t know why it has happened in a place which Wagner frequently visited.

Garcia says, “They need to tell me. They need to tell us why they don’t want her picture up… I mean, I can’t answer for them. All I can do is speculate and say they just don’t want her – you know – they just don’t want her pictures up. For what? I don’t know. Are you trying to hide something?”

Evansville Police say the last time anyone had heard from Wagner was on August sixth, and she was reported missing on the twelfth.

Garcia says, “I’m not the same person that I used to be, and I don’t expect any parent to be the same. But it’s more the fact that we can’t find her. Like I don’t understand why we can’t find her. Why does someone get rid of her?”