HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Pike County Chamber of Commerce, the Otwell Miller Academy is offering free haircuts on May 12.

Event organizers say the event will go from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern. The location will be at the Otwell Community Center Gym.

Officials say everyone is welcome to the Otwell Hairathon. Officials note the event was made possible by The Salon Professional Academy of Evansville.