HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A restaurant in Petersburg has made time for people living with dementia with exclusive dining hours.

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce says Mi Patio Mexican Restaurant is having its dementia friendly hours on June 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to the chamber, this happens the first Monday of every month.

Officials say these hours are set aside to give people living with dementia and their cargivers to have a relaxing dining experience. Officials say other accomendations include simplified menus with pictures, a quiet and well-lit dining area and “understanding and supportive” staff.