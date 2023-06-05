HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Moose Lodge #1617 of Petersburg is hosting Moosestock, a live music event on June 10.

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce says there will be live music all day, from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Doors will open at 11 a.m., and there will be a $10 entry for all day.

The chamber says the music lineup includes:

Smoke Rings – 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Rodney Watts Band – 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Division Road – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

American Pie – 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The headliner is Pike County local Matt Sullivan, whose concert goes from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Event organizers say there will be a beer garden, food, t-shirts, and more. A cornhole tournament will be at 1 p.m. The chamber says everyone is welcome.