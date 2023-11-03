HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – State funding totaling just over $83,000 is in route to Petersburg to help make local infrastructure improvements, according to State Representative Cindy Ledbetter.

“Communities are growing and so are our infrastructure needs,” Ledbetter said. “It’s great to see Petersburg receive this grant funding and I hope more cities and towns in our area next advantage of the program moving forward.”

Officials say to qualify for the competitive grant, smaller municipalities provide a 25 percent match in local funds, while larger communities provide a 50 percent match. State law requires 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. Since 2016, Community Crossings has awarded more than $1.2 billion to improve local roads and bridges.