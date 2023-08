HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – People can RSVP for a dog show at Petersburg.

According to the Pike County Chamber of Commerce, Amber Manor Care Center is presenting an annual dog show on August 17 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern. People are asked to RSVP by August 15.

Officials say the entry fee is a donation of “doggy goods” to benefit PAWS. Event organizers say there are prizes for residents’ choice, best trick and best dressed.

People are asked to call (812) 354-3001 for more information.