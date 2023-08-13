HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Winslow Festival is coming September 16.

Officials say the light up parade will happen at dark. Other events include:

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Vendors at Community Center

10 a.m. to dark – Antique tractor show at Winslow Park

2 p.m. – Cornhole Tourney at Winslow Park

8 p.m. – Parade line up begins

Vendors should contact Shauna Kinder at 812-407-1694. Those who wish to enter the antique tractor show should contact Jim Hughes at 812-789-6308. Parade participants are asked to contact LeeRoy at 812-789-3826.