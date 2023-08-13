HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – United Way of Pike County will host its Day of Caring on September 20.

United Way is asking for people to please consider volunteering for this “one day work blitz” of helping out local non-for-profit agencies and organizations. Event organizers say each volunteer will receive a free t-shirt, breakfast and lunch.

Officials say if anyone would like to volunteer or are an agency that would like to submit a project, please contact Krista Robinette at the United Way at 812-582-9781 or unitedwaypike@frontier.com.

Jill Hyneman, Executive Director, announced, “I look forward to giving back at United Way’s Day of Caring. SHARE THE CARE and join us!”