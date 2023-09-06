HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say last week, the Vanderburgh Humane Society (VHS) was asked to assist with a hoarding case in Pike County. VHS says what it didn’t bring back was a bunch of dogs and cats.

VHS says the team in Pike County checked every nook and cranny to make sure no creature great or small was left behind. Officials say a few deceased animals were found onsite. The humane society says meanwhile, back at the shelter, another crew stayed well past their work hours clearing space and setting up cages for the “menagerie.” VHS says the crew was waiting and ready to unload at about 10 p.m.

(Courtesy: Vanderburgh Humane Society)

(Courtesy: Vanderburgh Humane Society)

(Courtesy: Vanderburgh Humane Society)

(Courtesy: Vanderburgh Humane Society)

(Courtesy: Vanderburgh Humane Society)

(Courtesy: Vanderburgh Humane Society)

(Courtesy: Vanderburgh Humane Society)

(Courtesy: Vanderburgh Humane Society)

(Courtesy: Vanderburgh Humane Society)

(Courtesy: Vanderburgh Humane Society)

(Courtesy: Vanderburgh Humane Society)

(Courtesy: Vanderburgh Humane Society)

(Courtesy: Vanderburgh Humane Society)

(Courtesy: Vanderburgh Humane Society)

(Courtesy: Vanderburgh Humane Society)

(Courtesy: Vanderburgh Humane Society)

(Courtesy: Vanderburgh Humane Society)

VHS says, ultimately, the organization took in over 30 new animals, all of whom were chickens, rats, mice, a duck, reptiles and even a pet praying mantis. Officials say the trip back also included two pigs, a goat, and a cow that the organization couldn’t bring itself to leave behind even though it had to scramble to find transportation and placement for her.

VHS says it needs:

Adopters, particularly for pet rats. VHS notes there are a bunch. Funds to cover daily care. Awareness. VHS says if anyone suspects a neighbor or loved one is having trouble caring for the number of animals they have, they should reach out to county authorities early before things get out of hand.

VHS thanked the Pike Animal Welfare Center, Newlife Rescue and Adoption, Oinking Acres Farm Rescue and Sanctuary, volunteers Karen and Rebecca, Pike County Sheriff’s Office and VHS’s network of adopters.

People can donate to VHS here.