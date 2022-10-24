DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – In preparation for upcoming partnerships with new and existing customers, Pioneer Plastics, Inc. is adding two presses to its plant floor.

President Eddie Knapp said, “We’ve taken on larger jobs in recent months and saw the need to expand our capabilities. The new 1200 ton will be important moving forward, giving us another high-tonnage option when our 880s and 850 are in use for longer runs. This will also allow us to take on projects that we previously would’ve had to send to other companies.”

Courtesy: Pioneer Plastics

Officials say Pioneer has existing presses ranging from 75 ton to 880 ton. A press release says the 310 ton WIZ-E Series is a state-of-the-art press that will be able to handle production for existing products, providing an additional option that can reduce lead time during busier months. The 1200 ton ONE Series will help to expand capabilities, adding to Pioneer’s stable of higher-tonnage presses and becoming the largest within the facility.

A spokesperson for the company says the addition will mark the second and third new presses that Pioneer Plastics has added in the last two years.