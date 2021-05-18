Pioneer Plastics receives Pizza Hut STAR Supplier of the Year Award

DIXON, Ky (WEHT) – Pioneer Plastics was selected as Pizza Hut’s STAR Award recipient for Equipment and Smallwares Supplier of the Year for 2020.

When selecting winners for this year’s awards, suppliers were graded on their performance against key metrics, overall delivery against the business, and ability to provide support during a challenging year. During the pandemic, Pioneer Plastics presented the idea for a pizza delivery stand that could be easily transported and reused to allow for safe contactless delivery.

“When we needed to recreate a new way to deliver pizzas, they were the first ones that we went to,” Peter Graham, Director of Operations, Engineering and Compliance said. “They were able to design it, produce it, get it sent in to our restaurants in a timely manner, and that allowed us to continue with our operations under this new operational procedure that was driven by the pandemic.”

This marks the fourth time Pioneer has received this award and the second time in six months the company has been recognized by Pizza Hut after receiving the European division’s Innovation of the Year award in November of 2020.

The award was announced in a video that was shared at the conclusion of the International Pizza Hut Franchise Holders Association’s annual meeting.