NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Dog owners in Newburgh might have to find an alternative place to walk their dog in Newburgh. The Pippero Pup Park at Friedman Park is closing to grade and seed the turf.

The park will grade and seed turf from March 1 through April 26. There will be an official grand opening celebration on April 26!

Please email info@warrickparksfoundation.org for any questions. Click here for Pippero Park’s Facebook.