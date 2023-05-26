HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Campgrounds have their busy times of the year, and Memorial Day weekend is no exception.

In 2022, to make up for lost time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people were “revenge vacationing” or travel that follows a period of being unable to travel. However, according to new data from pattern.com, an ecommerce accelerator website, based on analyzing pricing and demand data on Amazon in 2022 and 2023, demand for camping supplies has waned considerably.

In its study, demand for lanterns have dropped by 46%, tents by 40%, sleeping pads by 36%, sleeping bags by 33%, camping dishes by 32%, camping grills by 20% and hatchets by 19%.

This means less people will be in the woods.

Marty Benson of Indiana Department of Natural Resources paints a different picture. He explains for Indiana State Parks, other than some equestrian campsite availability, campsites are full for the Memorial Day weekend. That includes primitive sites.

“We typically are full every summer holiday weekend, barring any significant statewide event or a forecast of a full weekend of rain/storms,” he said. “This trend is continuing and can be verified about a week or two before each holiday.”

Benson explained for the weekend before Independence Day, occupancy is already at 89% and will almost certainly fill the closer the holiday comes, according to past trends.

Labor Day weekend tends to fill slower, but occupancy is at 88% and Benson says it will almost certainly fill too.

Benson has some advice for campers looking to get away for the big summer holidays.

“Plan early and reserve at camp.IN.gov or by calling 866-622-6746 as soon as you can. If the preferred destination is full, try another. Also, check back to see if there are cancellations. They are rare on holiday weekends, but they do happen. Even if there isn’t camping available, visiting any DNR property for the day is a great way to enjoy the outdoors.”