EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — On June 14, the Vanderburgh County Commissioners announced plans for the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Coronavirus Local Recovery Fund Utilization Plan which includes over $19.3-million dollars in funding to include local non-profit and cultural organizations, security, and mental health. The county council still needs to give approval. The projects include:

Aid to Impacted industries: Aid to Tourism, Travel, or Hospitality – $1,000,000

The County will allocate and spend One Million Dollars ($1,000,000.00) for assistance to

nonprofits impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality. Nonprofits and cultural

institutions are significant drivers of Vanderburgh County’s tourism, travel, and hospitality

industry. This funding will provide additional relief programming, including direct grants, for

organizations whose missions focus on arts, culture, and educational initiatives benefiting

Vanderburgh County residents.

SWIRCA & More – $500,000

The County will allocate and spend Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($500,000.00) to provide

additional relief to SWIRCA & More. The mission of SWIRCA & More is “enhancing

opportunities for independent living and a better quality of life for those who are aging, people

living with disabilities, and caregivers in Southwestern Indiana,” which meets the objectives of

interim final rules for the use of the Fiscal Recovery Funds. SWIRCA & More is designated by

the Indiana Division of Aging as a focal point responsible for planning and coordinating a system

of services for Older Hoosiers. It strives to develop a comprehensive array of services to help

prevent inappropriate institutionalization and encourage self-sufficiency among adults 60 and over

as well as disabled youths and adults.

Easterseals Southwestern Indiana- $500,000

The County will allocate and spend Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($500,000.00) to provide

additional relief to Easterseals Southwestern Indiana. Easterseals Southwestern Indiana is “working to make profound, positive differences in the lives of local people with disabilities every day, and to change the way our community defines and views disability.” Easterseals provides services to help children and adults with disabilities and/or special needs as well as support to their families, which meets the objectives of interim final rules for the use of the Fiscal Recovery Funds.

Evansville Crisis Care Center – $500,000

The County will allocate and spend Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($500,000.00) to provide

additional relief to the Evansville Crisis Care Center (CCC). The Crisis Care Center will offer

treatment to those with mental health and substance abuse disorders who are in a crisis and serve

as a jail and emergency service diversion program, intercepting individuals who would likely be

sent to the ER or jail. CCC will stabilize and start a plan to get the person towards long-term

treatment and support through local resources, serving as the first step toward long-term treatment.

This program meets the objectives of interim final rules for the use of the Fiscal Recovery Funds.

NFP/E-REP Grants – $1,000,000

The County will allocate and spend One Million Dollars ($1,000,000.00) to provide funding to

Not For Profits Organization through Evansville Regional Economic Partners (E-REP). E-REP

will administer the funds for community development, grant administration, financial

management, and grant close-out services for the Vanderburgh County, IN American Rescue Plan

Act Funds. E-REP will be responsible for the application administration of the grant, financial

management, and grant close-out procedures with final reporting provided to Vanderburgh County

to ensure administration and close out of all funds. This program meets the objectives of interim

final rules for the use of the Fiscal Recovery Funds.

Jail Mental Health Wing – $1,000,000

The County will allocate and spend One Million Dollars ($1,000,000.00) on a County Jail Mental

Health Wing. The Wing will provide mental health treatment, substance misuse treatment, other

behavioral health services, and services or outreach to promote access to physical or behavioral

health, primary care, and preventative medicine as explicitly allowed under the Interim Final Rule.

This additional facility has been precipitated by the increased need for services caused by the

pandemic as substance misuse, mental health services, and crime have increased.

Coroner’s Office – $3,000,000

The County will allocate and spend Three Million Dollars ($3,000,000.00) to the Vanderburgh

County Coroner’s Office. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office had the most deaths

investigated last year (2021) ever. The Coroner’s Office is staffed twenty-four hours per day, seven

days per week, three hundred sixty-five days per year. The total number of deaths reported in 2021

was 2,223, the highest ever. Four hundred thirty-six cases were determined to be under the

jurisdiction of the Coroner, also the highest ever. The current facility was built to handle

approximately half that number of cases. The higher number of cases clearly shows the increased

strain placed on the County Morgue and thus the need for a new facility to properly handle the

increased volume of reports and investigations.

Paving – $1,000,000

The County will allocate and spend One Million Dollars ($1,000,000.00) to supplement the County Highway Department’s budget for paving.