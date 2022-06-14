EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — On June 14, the Vanderburgh County Commissioners announced plans for the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Coronavirus Local Recovery Fund Utilization Plan which includes over $19.3-million dollars in funding to include local non-profit and cultural organizations, security, and mental health. The county council still needs to give approval. The projects include:

  1. Aid to Impacted industries: Aid to Tourism, Travel, or Hospitality – $1,000,000
    The County will allocate and spend One Million Dollars ($1,000,000.00) for assistance to
    nonprofits impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality. Nonprofits and cultural
    institutions are significant drivers of Vanderburgh County’s tourism, travel, and hospitality
    industry. This funding will provide additional relief programming, including direct grants, for
    organizations whose missions focus on arts, culture, and educational initiatives benefiting
    Vanderburgh County residents.
  2. SWIRCA & More – $500,000
    The County will allocate and spend Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($500,000.00) to provide
    additional relief to SWIRCA & More. The mission of SWIRCA & More is “enhancing
    opportunities for independent living and a better quality of life for those who are aging, people
    living with disabilities, and caregivers in Southwestern Indiana,” which meets the objectives of
    interim final rules for the use of the Fiscal Recovery Funds. SWIRCA & More is designated by
    the Indiana Division of Aging as a focal point responsible for planning and coordinating a system
    of services for Older Hoosiers. It strives to develop a comprehensive array of services to help
    prevent inappropriate institutionalization and encourage self-sufficiency among adults 60 and over
    as well as disabled youths and adults.
  3. Easterseals Southwestern Indiana- $500,000
    The County will allocate and spend Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($500,000.00) to provide
    additional relief to Easterseals Southwestern Indiana. Easterseals Southwestern Indiana is “working to make profound, positive differences in the lives of local people with disabilities every day, and to change the way our community defines and views disability.” Easterseals provides services to help children and adults with disabilities and/or special needs as well as support to their families, which meets the objectives of interim final rules for the use of the Fiscal Recovery Funds.
  1. Evansville Crisis Care Center – $500,000
    The County will allocate and spend Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($500,000.00) to provide
    additional relief to the Evansville Crisis Care Center (CCC). The Crisis Care Center will offer
    treatment to those with mental health and substance abuse disorders who are in a crisis and serve
    as a jail and emergency service diversion program, intercepting individuals who would likely be
    sent to the ER or jail. CCC will stabilize and start a plan to get the person towards long-term
    treatment and support through local resources, serving as the first step toward long-term treatment.
    This program meets the objectives of interim final rules for the use of the Fiscal Recovery Funds.
  2. NFP/E-REP Grants – $1,000,000
    The County will allocate and spend One Million Dollars ($1,000,000.00) to provide funding to
    Not For Profits Organization through Evansville Regional Economic Partners (E-REP). E-REP
    will administer the funds for community development, grant administration, financial
    management, and grant close-out services for the Vanderburgh County, IN American Rescue Plan
    Act Funds. E-REP will be responsible for the application administration of the grant, financial
    management, and grant close-out procedures with final reporting provided to Vanderburgh County
    to ensure administration and close out of all funds. This program meets the objectives of interim
    final rules for the use of the Fiscal Recovery Funds.
  3. Jail Mental Health Wing – $1,000,000
    The County will allocate and spend One Million Dollars ($1,000,000.00) on a County Jail Mental
    Health Wing. The Wing will provide mental health treatment, substance misuse treatment, other
    behavioral health services, and services or outreach to promote access to physical or behavioral
    health, primary care, and preventative medicine as explicitly allowed under the Interim Final Rule.
    This additional facility has been precipitated by the increased need for services caused by the
    pandemic as substance misuse, mental health services, and crime have increased.
  4. Coroner’s Office – $3,000,000
    The County will allocate and spend Three Million Dollars ($3,000,000.00) to the Vanderburgh
    County Coroner’s Office. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office had the most deaths
    investigated last year (2021) ever. The Coroner’s Office is staffed twenty-four hours per day, seven
    days per week, three hundred sixty-five days per year. The total number of deaths reported in 2021
    was 2,223, the highest ever. Four hundred thirty-six cases were determined to be under the
    jurisdiction of the Coroner, also the highest ever. The current facility was built to handle
    approximately half that number of cases. The higher number of cases clearly shows the increased
    strain placed on the County Morgue and thus the need for a new facility to properly handle the
    increased volume of reports and investigations.
  5. Paving – $1,000,000
    The County will allocate and spend One Million Dollars ($1,000,000.00) to supplement the County Highway Department’s budget for paving.
  1. Jail Cameras – $1,200,000
    The County will allocate and spend One Million Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($1,200,000.00)
    for cameras for the Vanderburgh County Jail.
  2. Vanderburgh County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Coliseum – $6,000,000
    The County will allocate and spend Six Million Dollars ($6,000,000.00) for the renovation of the
    Vanderburgh County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Coliseum.
  3. Health Department Premium Pay – $58,000
    The County will allocate and spend Fifty-Eight Thousand Dollars ($58,000.00) for premium pay
    for Vanderburgh County Health Department employees. These funds are for workers who
    performed essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
  4. Commissioner and Council Office Upgrades – $600,000
    The County will allocate and spend Six Hundred Thousand Dollars ($600,000.00) for upgrades
    and/or renovation of the County Commissioner and County Council Offices in the Civic Center
    Complex.
  5. Hearing Chambers – $1,800,000
    The County will allocate and spend One Million Eight Hundred Thousand Dollars ($1,800,000.00)
    for upgrades and/or renovation of the Civic Center Complex for the addition of an additional trial
    courtroom.
  6. Clerk Renovation – $1,200,000
    The County will allocate and spend One Million Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($1,200,000.00)
    for upgrades and/or renovation of the Vanderburgh County Clerk’s Office in the Civic Center
    Complex. This Commission has taken the necessary steps to help local non-profit and cultural organizations,
    community security, and mental health in Vanderburgh County. This project is a direct result of
    the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding Vanderburgh County received.