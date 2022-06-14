EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — On June 14, the Vanderburgh County Commissioners announced plans for the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Coronavirus Local Recovery Fund Utilization Plan which includes over $19.3-million dollars in funding to include local non-profit and cultural organizations, security, and mental health. The county council still needs to give approval. The projects include:
- Aid to Impacted industries: Aid to Tourism, Travel, or Hospitality – $1,000,000
The County will allocate and spend One Million Dollars ($1,000,000.00) for assistance to
nonprofits impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality. Nonprofits and cultural
institutions are significant drivers of Vanderburgh County’s tourism, travel, and hospitality
industry. This funding will provide additional relief programming, including direct grants, for
organizations whose missions focus on arts, culture, and educational initiatives benefiting
Vanderburgh County residents.
- SWIRCA & More – $500,000
The County will allocate and spend Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($500,000.00) to provide
additional relief to SWIRCA & More. The mission of SWIRCA & More is “enhancing
opportunities for independent living and a better quality of life for those who are aging, people
living with disabilities, and caregivers in Southwestern Indiana,” which meets the objectives of
interim final rules for the use of the Fiscal Recovery Funds. SWIRCA & More is designated by
the Indiana Division of Aging as a focal point responsible for planning and coordinating a system
of services for Older Hoosiers. It strives to develop a comprehensive array of services to help
prevent inappropriate institutionalization and encourage self-sufficiency among adults 60 and over
as well as disabled youths and adults.
- Easterseals Southwestern Indiana- $500,000
The County will allocate and spend Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($500,000.00) to provide
additional relief to Easterseals Southwestern Indiana. Easterseals Southwestern Indiana is “working to make profound, positive differences in the lives of local people with disabilities every day, and to change the way our community defines and views disability.” Easterseals provides services to help children and adults with disabilities and/or special needs as well as support to their families, which meets the objectives of interim final rules for the use of the Fiscal Recovery Funds.
- Evansville Crisis Care Center – $500,000
The County will allocate and spend Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($500,000.00) to provide
additional relief to the Evansville Crisis Care Center (CCC). The Crisis Care Center will offer
treatment to those with mental health and substance abuse disorders who are in a crisis and serve
as a jail and emergency service diversion program, intercepting individuals who would likely be
sent to the ER or jail. CCC will stabilize and start a plan to get the person towards long-term
treatment and support through local resources, serving as the first step toward long-term treatment.
This program meets the objectives of interim final rules for the use of the Fiscal Recovery Funds.
- NFP/E-REP Grants – $1,000,000
The County will allocate and spend One Million Dollars ($1,000,000.00) to provide funding to
Not For Profits Organization through Evansville Regional Economic Partners (E-REP). E-REP
will administer the funds for community development, grant administration, financial
management, and grant close-out services for the Vanderburgh County, IN American Rescue Plan
Act Funds. E-REP will be responsible for the application administration of the grant, financial
management, and grant close-out procedures with final reporting provided to Vanderburgh County
to ensure administration and close out of all funds. This program meets the objectives of interim
final rules for the use of the Fiscal Recovery Funds.
- Jail Mental Health Wing – $1,000,000
The County will allocate and spend One Million Dollars ($1,000,000.00) on a County Jail Mental
Health Wing. The Wing will provide mental health treatment, substance misuse treatment, other
behavioral health services, and services or outreach to promote access to physical or behavioral
health, primary care, and preventative medicine as explicitly allowed under the Interim Final Rule.
This additional facility has been precipitated by the increased need for services caused by the
pandemic as substance misuse, mental health services, and crime have increased.
- Coroner’s Office – $3,000,000
The County will allocate and spend Three Million Dollars ($3,000,000.00) to the Vanderburgh
County Coroner’s Office. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office had the most deaths
investigated last year (2021) ever. The Coroner’s Office is staffed twenty-four hours per day, seven
days per week, three hundred sixty-five days per year. The total number of deaths reported in 2021
was 2,223, the highest ever. Four hundred thirty-six cases were determined to be under the
jurisdiction of the Coroner, also the highest ever. The current facility was built to handle
approximately half that number of cases. The higher number of cases clearly shows the increased
strain placed on the County Morgue and thus the need for a new facility to properly handle the
increased volume of reports and investigations.
- Paving – $1,000,000
The County will allocate and spend One Million Dollars ($1,000,000.00) to supplement the County Highway Department’s budget for paving.
- Jail Cameras – $1,200,000
The County will allocate and spend One Million Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($1,200,000.00)
for cameras for the Vanderburgh County Jail.
- Vanderburgh County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Coliseum – $6,000,000
The County will allocate and spend Six Million Dollars ($6,000,000.00) for the renovation of the
Vanderburgh County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Coliseum.
- Health Department Premium Pay – $58,000
The County will allocate and spend Fifty-Eight Thousand Dollars ($58,000.00) for premium pay
for Vanderburgh County Health Department employees. These funds are for workers who
performed essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
- Commissioner and Council Office Upgrades – $600,000
The County will allocate and spend Six Hundred Thousand Dollars ($600,000.00) for upgrades
and/or renovation of the County Commissioner and County Council Offices in the Civic Center
Complex.
- Hearing Chambers – $1,800,000
The County will allocate and spend One Million Eight Hundred Thousand Dollars ($1,800,000.00)
for upgrades and/or renovation of the Civic Center Complex for the addition of an additional trial
courtroom.
- Clerk Renovation – $1,200,000
The County will allocate and spend One Million Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($1,200,000.00)
for upgrades and/or renovation of the Vanderburgh County Clerk’s Office in the Civic Center
Complex. This Commission has taken the necessary steps to help local non-profit and cultural organizations,
community security, and mental health in Vanderburgh County. This project is a direct result of
the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding Vanderburgh County received.