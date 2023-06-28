HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Planet Fitness says with air quality indices forecasted to be unhealthy, the four Evansville-area Planet Fitness locations have opened their doors to anyone wanting to exercise now through July 2.

Planet Fitness says visitors will have no obligation to join to take advantage of this opportunity. Officials say Evansville-area Planet Fitness locations participating in this initiative include two Evansville clubs plus the Henderson and Owensboro locations.

GlowBrands CEO Rick Kueber who leads the Evansville-area Planet Fitness franchisee group, says, “With four Planet Fitness clubs in and around the Evansville area, we want to make sure those who normally exercise outdoors have a safe option to avoid unhealthy air quality levels. As the leading fitness provider in the Evansville area, we want to make sure we are responding appropriately to this situation. We hope this free access gives everyone the opportunity to exercise safely and continue their healthy habits.”