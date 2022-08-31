HANCOCK COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) A proposed landfill in Hancock County is drawing complaints from residents who live close to where it could be built.

In a public hearing notice posted earlier this month, the plan calls for a municipal solid waste landfill just south of Lewisport. It also says it will be built near Poplar Grove Road on land GN Excavating and Trucking owns. But some residents aren’t happy with that plan.

“We just don’t need to be known as the Hancock County dump to everybody around,” said Tommy Hunt, who lives along Poplar Grove Road.

County officials say the company sent a letter of intention to them about their plans, although not many details have been made public so far. Some nearby residents worry it could lead to lower property values, and less safe driving conditions on poplar grove road. Others worry about it potentially being within a few miles of county schools.

“More than anything, for the residents in this part of the county on poplar grove road is truck traffic. It’s a county road that was never designed to run truck traffic,” Hunt said.

“I don’t know why that we would want to welcome a garbage disposal like this, next to a school system,” adds George Bozarth.

The notice was posted as the county prepares a new five year solid waste plan. Judge Executive Johnny Roberts Jr. says the county used to have a landfill, but it was closed several decades ago.

“It was closed and since then, we’ve been operating through a transfer station. The county still spends several thousand dollars a year, almost $20,000 a year to monitor that landfill through an engineering company,” he explained.

Judge Roberts Jr. also says state law requires a public hearing to happen before a landfill can be approved.

A public hearing is scheduled for September 19th at the Hancock County Career Center.

We also reached out to officials at GN Excavating and Trucking for comment, but our requests were not returned.

(This story was originally published on August 31, 2022)