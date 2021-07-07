Plans released for Posey County solar farm

POSEY Co, Ind (WEHT)– A solar farm company is one step closer to filling some fields with solar panels. Posey Solar LLC has filed the paperwork which includes plans including where the farm will be built.

The company wants to build the solar farm between Darnell School Road, Blackford Road, Green Valley Road, and McKinnies road. A special hearing is being held by the Posey County Area Plan Commission to approve these plans. It will be held on July 28.

To learn more about the solar farm project you can visit Posey Solar’s website.