HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Ellis Entertainment’s plan for a $71,000 500 square-foot facility on Wright’s Landing Road and U.S. 60 was approved by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission on Tuesday.

Plans submitted by the commission show the facility will be called Owensboro Racing and Gaming. The facility will feature a casino with 600 historical horse racing game machines as well as bars, restaurants and cafes.

Ellis Entertainment, a subsidiary of Churchill Downs, says it will share further details about the project in the coming weeks.