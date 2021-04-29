Plans to close Franklin Street for Fall Festival approved by BPW

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) We are one step closer to one of the Tri-State’s biggest events, the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival actually happening this year.

The Board of Public Works approved plans to close Franklin Street for the first week of October. Plans were also approved for it’s main parade along with the lighthouse and pet parade. The event will be celebrating its 99th year.

Officials also plan to close parts of Main Street for the Market on Main. It will be held every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. between June 2 and September 15.