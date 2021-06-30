Plant-based Evansville eatery offering free school lunches this summer

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A plant-based restaurant on Evansville’s west side is offering free sack lunches this summer for all students and those facing food scarcity.

Flourish Plant-Based Eatery will begin offering free lunches starting July 6. The service will be available Tuesday through Friday from 12-4 p.m.

According to a social media post, the free lunches will be offered until funds run out. Flourish has a donation box in store for anyone wanting to donate to the school lunch program.

Flourish is located at 222 S. Red Bank Rd.