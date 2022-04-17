DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Growing towards the future in Owensboro has never been easier! Daviess County announced their annual tree seedling giveaway, and it’s coming soon!

Officials say the giveaway runs Friday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Horse Fork Creek Park. The giveaway is first come, first serve and limits ten seedlings per person. Tree seedlings include Bald Cypress, Eastern Redbud, Persimmon, Wild Plum, Shellbark Hickory, Grey Dogwood, Pecan Red Shumard Oak and White Pine.

The giveaway is sponsored by Daviess County Conservation District, Fiscal Court, Parks and Recreation and USDA/NRCS. For more information, call 270-685-1707.