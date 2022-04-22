NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A new memorial plaza is being created at a local park in honor of a local parks and trails advocate. The Warrick Parks Foundation and Warrick Trails are working together to create the Howard A. Nevins Memorial Plaza at Friedman Park.

Nevins served on the board of directors for many organizations in Warrick County such as Boys and Girls Club, Redevelopment Commission, Economic Development for Southwest Indiana, Golf Gives Back and Warrick Trails. He is responsible for having the vision and perseverance to bring miles of trails and acres of green space in Warrick County.

The plaza will serve as an entry to the park’s amphitheater and will include new flowers and plants and extra seating. A space to recognize award recipients who follows Nevins’ example of dedication to Warrick County’s parks and trails will also be built at the plaza.

Those who wish to contribute to the Howard A. Nevins Memorial can visit www.warricktrails.org/donate-now.