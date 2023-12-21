HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Evansville woman has pleaded guilty to charges of neglect after a six-month-old child had a “near fatal event” after sustaining several rat bites.

Court documents indicate Delaina Thurman entered a plea agreement on Thursday calling for a sentence of two years suspended to probation. The court released Thurman with the condition that she not have contact with victims unless permitted by DCS.

Authorities say Thurman is the aunt of a six-month-old who was bitten several times in a home where Thurman was staying. The infant required a blood transfusion due to the amount of blood lost.