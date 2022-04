EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The man accused of intentionally running over and killing a man in Evansville last summer has reached a plea agreement.

Court records show Dylan Birdwell plans to plead guilty to reckless homicide and failure to remain at the scene of a fatal crash. He was originally also facing a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

EPD arrested Birdwell in July of 2021 saying he intentionally ran over Patrick Adams after a fight on Florence Street. Birdwell will be sentenced on May 4.