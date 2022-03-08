HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to a news release from the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force (PNTF), someone who was part of the Henderson County Detention Center’s Medical Staff was getting drugs to inmates.

PNTF says that as of March 7, two investigation offices are looking into this case – PNTF and investigators with the Henderson County Detention Center (HCDC). PNTF says that detectives involved with the case received information that a Medical Staff employee identified as EMT Lindsey Nicole Bradley, 41, was witnessed bringing in suspected Suboxone to inmates Joseph David Carter, 25, of Henderson, and Brandon Ray Bethel, 39, of Greenville.

PNTF says that on March 3, Bradley was reported to have given Suboxone to Carter and Bethel that night. PNTF says that Bethel was drug tested later on and his results came back as positive. PNTF said that during the two-week investigation into the case, at one point investigation detectives and jail investigators interviewed Bradley and noticed many unpackaged and packaged pills in Bradley’s possession. PNTF says that detectives found an orange capsule that was identified as Amphetamine as well as a taser Bradley had been carrying around in the facility, both of which are seen as contraband within the Henderson Jail.

PNTF says that detectives requested a drug test be done on Carter, and he tested positive for Fentanyl and Suboxone. PNTF says that Bradley was arrested and charged with:

Promoting Contraband 1st. Suboxone/Amphet. Taser (4 counts)

Traffick C/S 2nd Suboxone/Amphetamine (2 counts)

Prescript C/S Not Proper Container

PNTF says Bethel was charged with:

Trafficking C/S 2nd. <20 D.U. Drug Unspecified Sched II Suboxone

Promoting Contraband 1st. Suboxone

PNTF says Carter was charged with:

Trafficking C/S 2nd <20 D.U. Drug Unspecified Sched II Suboxone.

Promoting Contraband 1st. Suboxone

PNTF has stated that this is an ongoing drug investigation and additional charges are forthcoming.