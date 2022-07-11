OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Pokémon GO was the hottest new trend during the warm summer of 2016. As of a few years ago, nearly 150 million users were trying to “catch em’ all” around the globe.

While the app’s popularity has waned in the past few years, millions of trainers still catch Pokémon today. And many of those who still play live right here in the Tri-State!

The Owensboro Convention Center is welcoming all Pokémon trainers to celebrate the game during the upcoming Pokémon GO Community Day.

On Sunday, July 17, the convention center is opening up its front lawn for the event. Starly, a normal-flying type Pokémon introduced in Generation IV, will be seen in abundance on that Sunday.

Convention Center officials say the lawn will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Players do not need to register to take part in the Owensboro Convention Center’s event.

