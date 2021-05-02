Police: 2 men arrested on drug charges after high-speed chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man is facing several charges after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase through Evansville’s West Side and then crashed his car Sunday morning.

Deputies say around 2:32 a.m., they tried to stop Lucas Christian Lively, 24, after he ran a stop sign at N Seventh Ave and turned on to W Maryland St. Deputies say he kept driving west on W Maryland St, running stop lights, passing other vehicles on a double yellow line, and reaching speeds up to 70 miles per hour.

According to an affidavit, Lively eventually hit stop sticks police had placed at the intersection of Hogue Rd and S Peerless Rd but continued to drive west on Hogue Rd before turning east on Upper Mt Vernon Rd and finally losing control of the vehicle at Koressel Rd and crashing.

Police say Lively and a passenger, identified as Mason Alan Sproat, 25, of Newburgh, did not immediately get out after the crash. After numerous commands, police say both men began to comply and were removed from the vehicle and placed into custody.

Court documents show police found methamphetamine under the driver seat as well as a glass pipe elsewhere in the vehicle. A lockbox that contained 15.4 grams of K2 was also found in the back seat, along with two scales and numerous plastic sandwich bags.

Both Lively and Sproat admitted to having felony warrants and were taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Lucas Christian Lively, 24, of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)

Lively is charged with criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, dealing, possession, and reckless driving.

Mason Alan Sproat, 25, of Newburgh (Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)

Sproat is charged with resisting law enforcement, dealing, and possession.