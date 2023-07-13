HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are investigating after one person was shot in Evansville.

Police are currently collecting evidence in the 1900 Block of South Garvin.

Police say they were sent here around 7:30 after a shots fired call came in. Officers say they did stop a suspect vehicle, though it’s not clear if anyone was arrested.

We’re told detectives applied for a search warrant for the apartment where the shooting happened.

The officers also had a vehicle taped off and had been taking pictures of it.

The police do not have any information on the condition of the victim.