HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Hopkins County man was arrested after allegedly overdosing at a fast food restaurant in Madisonville.

The Madisonville Police Department says officers were dispatched to a restaurant in the 1300 block of North Main Street on Wednesday just after 9 p.m. after receiving reports of a man passed out in the restroom from a possible drug overdose. Officers at the scene say the man left the restaurant on foot, but he returned while officers were speaking to a witness. Police identified the man as Joseph Walton, 27, of Manitou.

According to a release from MPD, Walton had constricted pupils, was slurring his words and had trouble keeping his balance. Walton was placed under arrest for public intoxication. During a search, officers say they found two syringe caps, a metal measuring spoon with a residue of a powdery substance and two prescribed medication bottles. Walton allegedly told officers that he injected a Percocet by using a syringe officers found inside the restaurant’s bathroom.

Police say three pills found on Walton were identified as Perc 30s possibly laced with fentanyl. Walton told officers he received four Perc 30s from a man in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Walton was charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives). He has since been released on bond.