HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Mount Vernon Police arrested a man on Wednesday in connection to the robbery of a juvenile that took place last week.

Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 900 block of Walnut Street just before 8:30 p.m. on December 22. According to a release from the Mount Vernon Police Department, a juvenile victim told officers a man wearing a ski mask approached him and demanded money. Police say the suspect struck the juvenile in the eye and then left the scene.

Later that evening, officers say a vehicle matching a description given by a witness during the robbery was involved in an accident and left at the scene. Officers say they located the vehicle’s owner and were able to identify the driver of the vehicle.

Mount Vernon Police arrested Walter Hampton-Rainey, 25, and lodged him in the Posey County Jail. Hampton-Rainey is charged with a felony charge of robbery as well as misdemeanor charges of battery, leaving the scene of a crash and criminal mischief.