HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police say a woman wanted for a shooting that took place in November is now behind bars.

According to a media release, members of the Henderson Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located and arrested La’Dreanna Howard, 29, on charges of assault and wanton endangerment. She is now being held at the Henderson County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Howard is accused of shooting at another woman multiple times in the 100 block of Rankin Avenue on November 4.