Police arrested man after trespassing Henderson Walmart

HENDERSON, Ky.(WEHT)- Police say the responded to a call about a man trespassing Wal-Mart in Henderson Tuesday evening.

Officers say the suspect, Keith Rocheleau, 36, was found inside the store and say he had previously trespassed from the property.

According to a press release, Rocheleau had two bench warrants out of Henderson for failure to appear and another warrant in Vanderburgh County, Indiana.

Police say Rocheleau was arrested for those warrants and several other charges including criminal trespassing and being a fugitive from out of state.

According to Mycase, Rocheleau has several pending charges in Vanderburgh County including possession of methamphetamine, theft, and miscellaneous criminal charges.

Rocheleau has been booked in the Henderson County Detention Center.

(This story was originally published May 5, 2021)