Police ask for help locating two missing teens in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Police are investigating after two teenagers have gone missing.

Police say they are looking for 15-year-old Max Bellamy and 17-year-old Isaiah Blair.

Police say Bellamy was last seen on June 7th. Blair was last seen on June 5th.

OPD says it is not clear if these two cases are related.

If you have any information about Blair or Bellamy, please call the Owensboro Police Department.

(This story was originally published on June 17, 2020)

