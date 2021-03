EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating an auto theft that took place March 9. They are asking for help in identifying the vehicle, along with the male in the following pictures.













Police say the pictured vehicle was recovered March 12. The photos were provided by the apartment complex where it was found.

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to call EPD at 812-436-7968.

(This story was originally published on March 30, 2021)