Police asking for help identifying car break-in suspect

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public to identify a vehicle break-in suspect.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to numerous reports of unlocked vehicle break-ins and thefts in the area of Polo Run, Audubon Estates, and Eastland Estates off Covert Avenue.

One residential burglary resulted in a handgun being stolen. A pickup truck was also stolen from a residence in the 1700 block Plaza Drive. The owner had left the keys in the vehicle.

Residents are reminded to always lock car doors and close garage doors when away.

