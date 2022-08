JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – An accident has prompted the Jasper Police Department (JPD) to ask for assistance.

JPD is requesting the public’s assistance due to an accident on State Road 162 from S Newton to Meridian Road.

Police ask for people to please avoid the surrounding area until further notice. Police say the road will be closed for hours.

An official with Indiana State Police (ISP) says that a truck has overturned and the road will be closed “for a long time.”