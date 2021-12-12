POLICE: Body discovered inside submerged vehicle in New Harmony

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WEHT) — Just before 11 A.M. Sunday, Posey County Sheriff’s Office Deputies say they were notified that someone had located a vehicle in the water just off the River-Walk in New Harmony.

Officials say multiple agencies were called, including dive teams. A dead body was discovered inside the vehicle by the dive teams, police tell us.

The Posey County Coroner identified the occupant of the vehicle as 32-year-old Zachary Scott Wedding

of Evansville.

Investigators believe the driver failed to take the curve, resulting in the vehicle leaving the roadway and driving into the water.

Authorities say it’s unclear how long Wedding was under water, but they do add that an autopsy is scheduled to be performed soon. It is uncertain at this time, but alcohol may have been a factor in the accident, police say.