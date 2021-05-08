Police: Both drivers arrested for operating while intoxicated after crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A crash with injuries Friday has sent two men to jail after police say they were both driving under the influence.

Police were called to the intersection of Hwy 41 and Virginia St for a two-vehicle crash around 10:47 p.m. Upon arrival, police say a woman was lying on the ground with an injury to her head. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to court documents, Gregory Keith Howell, 60, of Evansville, and a female passenger were heading north on US 41 when Howell attempted to turn left onto Virginia St and was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Kennith Lloyd Kelley, 36, of Princeton. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital for a blood draw.

An affidavit shows Howell was interviewed by police at the hospital and he admitted to drinking that afternoon. Police say a presumptive blood draw showed Howell had a blood alcohol content above .08.

Illegal narcotics were also found in Kelley’s blood according to a presumptive blood draw. Results of a state kit are pending for both men.

Both Howell and Kelley were taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.